Entries pour in before Ventura County Fair begins

Ventura County

Entries pour in for Ventura County Fair exhibits
today at 8:53 pm
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County Fair doesn't start until the end of the month, but volunteers are already hard at work.

Volunteers spent the weekend accepting all kinds of entries linked to online reservations.

The items will be judged in the coming days and then put on display.

Exhibitors entered photography, quilts, needlepoint, paintings, arts and crafts and more.

Next week, volunteers will be accepting baked goods and perishable entries linked to online submissions.

The 150th fair theme is "Fair-Ever Young" this year.

The Fair runs from July 31-Aug. 11.

For more information visit https://venturacountyfair.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

