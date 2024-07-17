Overnight closures for parts of Highway 101 in Ventura County announced Wednesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced overnight lane and ramp closures on Highway 101 between Faria Beach and Mussel Shoals starting Wednesday, Jul. 17, starting at 7 p.m. for lane striping.

Closures are scheduled to last until 6 a.m. Thursday, Jul. 18 and include:

Two right lanes of northbound Highway 101 from Faria Beach to Mussel Shoals

Northbound Seacliff Off-Ramp

Southbound Seacliff Off and On-Ramps

One northbound lane will remain open and no southbound lanes will be closed shared Caltrans in a press release about the overnight closure Wednesday.

