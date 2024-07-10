Entry deadline arrives for upcoming Ventura County Fair

VENTURA, Calif. - For someone looking to be an award winner at the upcoming Ventura County Fair, the entry deadline is here.

The fair contests are always among the most popular aspects of the annual event.

Whether it's homemade jam or a quilt, a work of art, or a small detailed work of craftsmanship, winning at a county fair is considered a big honor.

Categories include amateur fine arts, professional arts, photography, floriculture, hobbies and models, and collections.

The Livestock category entry deadline has already passed.

The fair runs from July 31 to August 11 and is celebrating its 150th year.

The fairground site, off Highway 101 at the waterfront, has been in the spotlight worldwide recently, by hosting the X games for the second year in a row.

For more information go to: Ventura County Fair