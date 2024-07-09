Visit Ventura and X Games donate food to Food Share of Ventura County and host cleanups following extreme sports exhibition

VENTURA, Calif. – Visit Ventura and X Games have partnered with Food Share of Ventura County to donate 11,000 pounds of unused food from the Sonic-sponsored X Games to help local people in need.

"This partnership came about just a few weeks before the event — I am thrilled that we were able to rally together to make this happen," explained Visit Ventura’s President & CEO Marlyss Auster. "Not only did X Games Ventura showcase the beauty of our beach town to a national audience, but we also had the privilege of giving back to our local neighbors."

The donated food is equivalent to providing over 9,000 meals detailed Visit Ventura in a press release about the partnership.

"We are incredibly appreciative to Marlyss Auster and Visit Ventura for making the connection with X Games," said Jennifer Caldwell, Chief Development Officer of Food Share. "This donation will provide nutritious food to our local community, helping to ensure Ventura remains a vibrant place to live and work. Nearly 17% of Ventura's population sought food assistance from Food Share last year, and this contribution comes at a crucial time."

X Games also partnered with Ventura Land Trust and the Ventura Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation for two community cleanups after the extreme sports event.

"X Games Sustainability has always prioritized the phrase ‘leave it better than we found it’,” shared Jeremy Frees, sustainability consultant for X Games. "This year we had a unique opportunity to do just that: leave a positive, lasting impact on our host community and the surrounding environment by partnering with Visit Ventura, the City of Ventura, Ventura Land Trust, the Ventura Chapter of Surfrider Foundation, and Food Share Ventura County."

Those cleanups collected 81 pounds of trash between C Street and the Ventura Pier as well as at the Willoughby Preserve.