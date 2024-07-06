Gold Coast Transit undergoing service changes

OXNARD, Calif. – The Gold Coast Transit will undergo service changes July 7 as part of a biannual program.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

Gold Coast Transit District (GCTD) will implement biannual service changes on Sunday,

July 7, 2024. GCTD is making minor schedule adjustments on several weekday and weekend schedules. Minor schedule adjustments refer to moving a trip a few minutes earlier or later to improve reliability, ontime performance, and connectivity.

The following is a summary of the schedule adjustments:

• Minor Weekday Adjustments to Routes: 1, 4, 6, 11, 15, 17, 18G, 19, 21, 23

• Minor Weekend Adjustments to Routes: 1, 23

• Schedule Modifications (weekend schedule) to Routes: 2, 3, 7, 8, 15

• No Changes to Routes: 5, 10, 16

Printed schedules, “Bus Books”, are available now on all buses, at the Customer Service Center, and at various locations around the county. New schedules are available online now. A bilingual information sheet summarizing the service changes is also available here.

Important: New Fares

Effective Sunday, July 7, 2024, GCTD will implement a new fare structure. The regular adult base fare has been adjusted from $1.50 to $2.00. The reduced fare for eligible passengers has increased from $0.75 to $1.00, equivalent to half the base fare. These adjustments have been applied across all fare categories for GCTD’s bus service and our flexible services, including the GO ACCESS service and the Late Night Safe Rides program. More information on the fare adjustment is available here.

New & Alternative Services

• NEW Sunrise Safe Rides: This newly launched demand response service is available to anyone aged 16 and older requiring transportation within the GCTD service area from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Reservations are accepted one day prior, daily by 10 p.m., by calling (805) 485-2319.

• Late Night Safe Rides: Available for evening trips, this shared ride, demand response service operates from 7 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. for anyone aged 16 and older. Reservations can be made up to one hour before the ride, daily until 11:30 p.m., by calling (805) 485-2319.

More information about Sunrise and Late Night Safe Rides is available at gctd.org/saferides.

For paying passengers, the use of prepaid or contactless fare payment to pay the fare is strongly encouraged. GCTD will continue to offer free rides for seniors over 75, college students and youth under 18 years old. Reduced fares (1/2 off) are available for seniors 65 and over. For more information on services, fares, and reduced fare programs, please call GCTD at 805-487-4222, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., or visit our Fares page.

About the District: Gold Coast Transit District provides safe, responsive, convenient, efficient, and environmentally responsible fixed-route bus and paratransit public transportation that serves the diverse needs of the cities of Ojai, Oxnard, Port Hueneme, and Ventura, and in the unincorporated County areas between the cities. Utilizing a fleet of 61 clean natural gas-fueled buses, and 26 paratransit buses and vans, GCTD carries nearly 3 million passengers annually on its 20 bus routes. GCTD is the largest provider of public transit in Ventura County and is governed by a Board of Directors made up of an elected official from each member jurisdiction. For more information or to plan your trip, visit www.gctd.org.

Gold Coast Transit