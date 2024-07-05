U.S. Navy proposes new unmanned vessel training and testing facilities at Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – The U.S. Navy has prepared a draft Environmental Assessment for the community to review as part of a proposal to create training and testing facilities for unmanned undersea vehicles and unmanned surface vessels at Naval Base Ventura County.

The proposed action currently includes plans for 123,000 square feet of permanent facilities to test unmanned systems with construction expected to begin no earlier than 2026 detailed a press release from the U.S. Navy about the proposal.

Training and testing of extra large unmanned undersea vehicles (XLUUVs) and unmanned surface vessels in the waters (USVs) offshore the naval installation are also part of the proposal, but there are no explosive ordinance or detonation testing expected in the area shared the U.S. Navy.

According to the U.S. Navy, the proposal is for testing facilities to hold up to six XLUUVs and two USVs upon completion.

The public can review a paper copy of the assessment at the South Branch of the Oxnard Library at 4300 Saviers Road or the E. P. Foster Library at 651 East Main Street in Ventura.

Online copies of the assessment and instructions on how to submit public comments can be found here.

Public comments will be collected between Jul. 5 and Aug. 3 of this year and can be submitted online or mailed to: UUV USV EA/OEA Project Manager, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Attn: Code EV2, SS, 6506 Hampton Blvd., Norfolk, Va 23508.