Skip to Content
Ventura County

U.S. Navy proposes new unmanned vessel training and testing facilities at Port Hueneme

Courtesy: Naval Base Ventura County
By
today at 12:47 pm
Published 1:11 pm

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – The U.S. Navy has prepared a draft Environmental Assessment for the community to review as part of a proposal to create training and testing facilities for unmanned undersea vehicles and unmanned surface vessels at Naval Base Ventura County.

The proposed action currently includes plans for 123,000 square feet of permanent facilities to test unmanned systems with construction expected to begin no earlier than 2026 detailed a press release from the U.S. Navy about the proposal.

Training and testing of extra large unmanned undersea vehicles (XLUUVs) and unmanned surface vessels in the waters (USVs) offshore the naval installation are also part of the proposal, but there are no explosive ordinance or detonation testing expected in the area shared the U.S. Navy.

According to the U.S. Navy, the proposal is for testing facilities to hold up to six XLUUVs and two USVs upon completion.

The public can review a paper copy of the assessment at the South Branch of the Oxnard Library at 4300 Saviers Road or the E. P. Foster Library at 651 East Main Street in Ventura.

Online copies of the assessment and instructions on how to submit public comments can be found here.

Public comments will be collected between Jul. 5 and Aug. 3 of this year and can be submitted online or mailed to: UUV USV EA/OEA Project Manager, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Attn: Code EV2, SS, 6506 Hampton Blvd., Norfolk, Va 23508.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
KEYT
military testing facility
Naval Base Ventura County
port hueneme
public comment period
U.S. Navy
unmanned vehicles
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content