Port Hueneme police investigating shots fired in alley that hit a residence and mailbox Thursday

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – On Thursday, police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2600 block of Anchor Avenue and are now turning to the public for help in their investigation.

On Jul. 4, just before midnight, officers were called to a report of shots fire in the 2600 block of Anchor Avenue and an investigation revealed that an unknown person or persons fired a weapon in the east alley of Anchor Avenue, hitting the wall of a nearby residence and a mailbox shared the Port Hueneme Police Department in a press release Friday.

No injuries were reported from the scene explained the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Detective Ricardo Miranda at RMiranda@cityofporthueneme.org or at 805-986-6619.

You can also report any information while remaining anonymous by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting their website.