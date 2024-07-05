Skip to Content
Ventura County

Port Hueneme police investigating shots fired in alley that hit a residence and mailbox Thursday

Port Hueneme Police Department
By
today at 12:33 pm
Published 12:45 pm

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – On Thursday, police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2600 block of Anchor Avenue and are now turning to the public for help in their investigation.

On Jul. 4, just before midnight, officers were called to a report of shots fire in the 2600 block of Anchor Avenue and an investigation revealed that an unknown person or persons fired a weapon in the east alley of Anchor Avenue, hitting the wall of a nearby residence and a mailbox shared the Port Hueneme Police Department in a press release Friday.

No injuries were reported from the scene explained the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Detective Ricardo Miranda at RMiranda@cityofporthueneme.org or at 805-986-6619.

You can also report any information while remaining anonymous by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting their website.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
KEYT
port hueneme
Port Hueneme Police Department
shooting investigation

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content