Ventura County DA’s Office warns public about illegal fireworks ahead of July 4

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County DA's Office warned the public about illegal fireworks ahead of this upcoming holiday.

Below is the press release from the DA's Office on the dangers:

VENTURA, Calif. – As the Fourth of July approaches, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office is issuing a warning to residents and visitors about the severe dangers associated with illegal fireworks. The presence and misuse of these fireworks pose significant risks across our communities, leading to fires, injuries, and loud explosions that scare our dogs and cats and can be particularly distressing for individuals suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In Ventura County, the sale, use, and possession of fireworks are strictly regulated. Only "Safe and Sane" fireworks are permitted, and these are only legal within the city limits of Fillmore. It's crucial to note that even if you legally purchase "Safe and Sane" fireworks in Fillmore, their use or possession outside of Fillmore is illegal throughout the rest of Ventura County.

Fireworks are hazardous and can result in serious injuries. Sparklers, often mistakenly considered safe, burn at a scorching 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit—significantly hotter than boiling water at 212 degrees or wood burning at 575 degrees. These temperatures can cause severe burns, particularly to children's hands and fingers.

All aerial fireworks and those that explode are illegal. This includes common types such as skyrockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, firecrackers, and M80s. These items are prohibited throughout California due to their dangerous nature.

"Let’s safely celebrate the Fourth of July," said District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "Illegal fireworks are a real danger and can quickly start fires or seriously injure our loved ones."

Violating fireworks laws carries serious legal consequences. Under California Health and Safety Code sections 12500-12702 and Penal Code sections 18710-18750, individuals found in possession or using illegal fireworks may face misdemeanor or felony charges. Penalties include up to one year in jail for misdemeanors and up to three years for felonies, with fines ranging from $500 to $10,000 depending on the severity of the violation.Stay safe and enjoy a lawful Fourth of July celebration by attending public fireworks displays conducted by professionals: Ventura County Fourth of July Events

Ventura County DA's Office