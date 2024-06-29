New location announced for veterans services office and farmworker resource program

VENTURA, Calif. – The Human Services Agency's Veterans Services Office and Farmworker Resource Program is relocating starting July 1.

VENTURA, Calif.—The Human Services Agency’s Veteran Services Office (VSO) and Farmworker Resource Program (FRP), currently located at 2901 N. Ventura Rd. in Oxnard, are relocating to Oxnard’s The Palms facility, 2000 Outlet Center Dr., Suite C-220. VSO and FRP staff will begin servicing the public from this new location on Monday, July 1.

The VSO’s fully accredited veteran claims officers provide information, referrals, claims preparation and submission, and follow-up service to ensure that veterans, their dependents, and survivors receive the benefits to which they are entitled. All services are provided free of charge. Veterans and their family members may also meet with claims officers at field offices located in Camarillo, Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley. Veterans and family members who wish to speak with a VSO representative over the phone or make an in-person appointment may call 805-477-5155.

The FRP works to build trust and relationships with Ventura County farmworkers. FRP staff assist in facilitating prompt resolutions to workplace concerns, navigating public agencies, and accessing other available resources. Services are provided free of charge. FRP offers satellite offices in Santa Paula and Fillmore, and extended weekday and weekend hours to meet the needs of farmworkers throughout the county. Farmworkers seeking assistance may contact 805-385-1899.

More information, including HSA’s full range of services and hours of operation, is available on the agency’s website.

