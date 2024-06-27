Skip to Content
Ventura County

Extreme excitement hits Ventura for X Games

Extreme excitement hits Ventura for X Games
By
Updated
today at 8:37 pm
Published 8:28 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-The X-Games will kick off three days of competition and concerts at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura on Friday.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the skateboarding and BMX competition areas.

They are also setting up a main stage for a music festival experience featuring Wiz Khalifa and others throughout the weekend.

Athletes from all over the world are arriving to take part in the X Games .

Keefer Wilson is one of them.

“I am feeling pretty good this park is super fun, and it is amazing to be by the beach and in Cali so I am pretty excited," said Wilson.

Organizers have added more women's events.

There are park and ride shuttles all over town and locals get discounts on admission.

For ticket information, visit https://wwww.games.com or https://www.visitVentura.com

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content