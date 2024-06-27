Extreme excitement hits Ventura for X Games

VENTURA, Calif.-The X-Games will kick off three days of competition and concerts at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura on Friday.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the skateboarding and BMX competition areas.

They are also setting up a main stage for a music festival experience featuring Wiz Khalifa and others throughout the weekend.

Athletes from all over the world are arriving to take part in the X Games .

Keefer Wilson is one of them.

“I am feeling pretty good this park is super fun, and it is amazing to be by the beach and in Cali so I am pretty excited," said Wilson.

Organizers have added more women's events.

There are park and ride shuttles all over town and locals get discounts on admission.

For ticket information, visit https://wwww.games.com or https://www.visitVentura.com