“Women’s Strike 2024 -We Will Not Go Back!” rally held in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif-Women and men took part in the "Women's Strike 2024-We Will Not Go Back!" rally in Ventura.

The rally marked the second anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the United States Supreme Court.

Justice for all Ventura County and "Indivisible Ventura held a strike rally outside the Ventura County Government Center on Monday afternoon.

Denise Tronstad said she hopes the rally will inspire people to register to vote.

"I grew up protected under Roe v. Wade and thought it was something that was a done deal and that none of us would ever have to in our lifetime confront again all the years that all the women fought for all the women's rights and they are gone," said Tronstad.

People at the women's strike urged people to honk their horns.

Some did, some didn't.

There were no opposing protests nearby, but there was a Walk for Life rally celebrating the overturning of Roe v Wade in Santa Maria over the weekend.