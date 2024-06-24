Todd Rungren plays deep cuts at Libbey Bowl show

OJAI, Calif.-Libbey Bowl in Ojai continues to attract famous artists and their diehard fans.

Todd Rundgren just brought his Me/ We Tour to Ojai on a warm Sunday evening.

People expecting non-stops hits, showcased in his last tour, did not read the set list beforehand or the article in the Ventura County Reporter before buying tickets.

Rungren did mostly deep cuts and some new music with a progressive political edge.

Fan only heard a medley of some of his popular Rungren tunes during the encore.

When someone shouted "Happy birthday" a day late, Rungren said it was 365 days away, a number he compared to the temperature on stage.

The fan then shouted "take off your shirt!"

For more Libbey Bowl concert information visit https://www.libbeybowl.org