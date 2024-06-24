Camarillo woman sentenced to four-plus years in prison for embezzling over $750,000

VENTURA, Calif. – Neydi Garcia of Camarillo received a four-year, four-month sentence in state prison Monday after she embezzled over $750,000 following a previous guilty plea last May, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office (VCDAO).

The 41-year-old woman had nine total felony counts of grand theft from her employer, identity theft and filing a false/fraudulent tax return where she admitted stealing over $500,000, explained the VCDAO.

Garcia also admitted to several special allegations and aggravating factors including taking advantage of a position of trust and committing the crime with planning, sophistication and professionalism, detailed the VCDAO.

The Camarillo native was an office manager and bookkeeper for several companies throughout Ventura County in 2016 and helped manage the victim's business and personal finance accounts, according to the VCDAO.

Garcia was then terminated in 2019 after an investigation into missing funds tracked back to Garcia's mishandling of bank deposits, explained the VCDAO.

The 41-year-old's arrest warrant was issued in October of 2020 after an extensive investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department Major Fraud Unit, detailed the VCDAO.

Over three years with the $750,000 she embezzled, Garcia took family vacations to Europe, Mexico, Nashville and Las Vegas among others, paid her cell phone bill and collection agencies and bought jewelry and other retail items from Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vitton, according to the VCDAO.

The Camarillo woman also used funds to pay her mortgage, credit card bills and didn't report any stolen money from the victim's business on her state income taxes, explained the VCDAO.

Garcia also talked to a co-worker about a short-term loan to qualify for a mortgage on a house purchase in September 2018. Without permission, she then used that co-worker's information and signature to falsify her credit worthiness, detailed the VCDAO.

The 41-year-old's restitution payments included $750,000, $300,000 of which was paid between her guilty plea and sentencing. At her sentencing, Garcia was asked to pay nearly $900,000 more to the victim and to the California Franchise Tax Board, according to the VCDAO.