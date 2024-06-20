Skip to Content
Ventura County

A Simi Valley pedestrian has died following a vehicle collision on Ulysses Street Tuesday

Simi Valley Police Department
By
today at 12:45 pm
Published 1:04 pm

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Leopoldo Barajas of Simi Valley was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Ulysses Street on Tuesday.

On Jun. 18, around 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Ulysses Street and Socrates Avenue for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle stated the Simi Valley Police Department in a press release about the incident.

The 81-year-old pedestrian, later identified as Leopoldo Barajas of Simi Valley, was transported to a local trauma center where he later died from his injuries shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, Barajas was walking northbound on Socrates Avenue and using a crosswalk to cross over Ulysses Street when he was struck by a white BMW SUV turning left onto westbound Ulysses Street from northbound Socrates.

There was no indications that either party was impaired and the driver did not have any reported injuries at the scene detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by Senior Officer Matthew Cartwright. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Cartwright at 805-583-6950 or via email at mcartwright@simivalley.org.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
fatal vehicle incident
KEYT
simi valley
Simi Valley Police Department
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content