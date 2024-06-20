A Simi Valley pedestrian has died following a vehicle collision on Ulysses Street Tuesday

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Leopoldo Barajas of Simi Valley was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Ulysses Street on Tuesday.

On Jun. 18, around 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Ulysses Street and Socrates Avenue for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle stated the Simi Valley Police Department in a press release about the incident.

The 81-year-old pedestrian, later identified as Leopoldo Barajas of Simi Valley, was transported to a local trauma center where he later died from his injuries shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, Barajas was walking northbound on Socrates Avenue and using a crosswalk to cross over Ulysses Street when he was struck by a white BMW SUV turning left onto westbound Ulysses Street from northbound Socrates.

There was no indications that either party was impaired and the driver did not have any reported injuries at the scene detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by Senior Officer Matthew Cartwright. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Cartwright at 805-583-6950 or via email at mcartwright@simivalley.org.