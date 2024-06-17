Oxnard man dies Friday after motorcycle crash at intersection of Westlake Blvd. and Hillcrest Dr.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Thousand Oaks Traffic Bureau officers found a man dead after he crashed his motorcycle into a car around 11:06 p.m. Friday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO).

Life-saving measures were performed but the 21-year-old later died at Los Robles Hospital from his injuries despite the best efforts of paramedics. At the same time, the car driver had minor injuries and was later released, explained the VCSO.

Those with additional information on the incident are asked to contract Senior Deputy Marcos Moreno via phone.