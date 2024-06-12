Jose Alberto Salazar charged with April murder of 17-year-old in Oxnard

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Jose Alberto Salazar has been charged for the murder of a 17-year-old in April of this year.

Salazar was arraigned on the following charges and special allegations:

PC 187(a)-Murder

PC 246-Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle

PC 29800(a)(1)-Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Special Allegation PC 12022.53(d)-Personal and Intentional Discharge of a Firearm Causing Death

Special Allegation CRC 4.421(b)(3)-Served a Prior Prison Term

Special Allegation CRC 4.421(b)(4)-On Parole When Crime was Committed

On Apr. 15, 2024, at 11:49 p.m., officers with the Oxnard Police Department were called to a reported shooting and discovered an unresponsive juvenile male in the passenger seat of a truck with a gunshot wound stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Salazar is accused of shooting at the juvenile's truck through the back window which struck the 17-year-old in the head.

Salazar is currently scheduled for a continued arraignment on Jul. 12, 2024 in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court and he remains in custody without bail detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.