Ventura County

Jose Alberto Salazar charged with April murder of 17-year-old in Oxnard

Ventura County District Attorney's Office
today at 1:32 pm
Published 5:06 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Jose Alberto Salazar has been charged for the murder of a 17-year-old in April of this year.

Salazar was arraigned on the following charges and special allegations:

  • PC 187(a)-Murder
  • PC 246-Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle
  • PC 29800(a)(1)-Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Special Allegation PC 12022.53(d)-Personal and Intentional Discharge of a Firearm Causing Death
  • Special Allegation CRC 4.421(b)(3)-Served a Prior Prison Term
  • Special Allegation CRC 4.421(b)(4)-On Parole When Crime was Committed

On Apr. 15, 2024, at 11:49 p.m., officers with the Oxnard Police Department were called to a reported shooting and discovered an unresponsive juvenile male in the passenger seat of a truck with a gunshot wound stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Salazar is accused of shooting at the juvenile's truck through the back window which struck the 17-year-old in the head.

Salazar is currently scheduled for a continued arraignment on Jul. 12, 2024 in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court and he remains in custody without bail detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

