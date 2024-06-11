Thousand Oaks man arrested Monday for June stabbing incident on Highway 23

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – On Monday, a 30-year-old Thousand Oaks man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident that led to a stabbing on Highway 23 in June of this year.

On Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2024, around 2:53 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) were dispatched to a reported road rage altercation on southbound Highway 23 at Avenida De Los Arboles stated CHP-Moorpark Area in a press release about the incident.

Arriving officers discovered a 65-year-old man with multiple stab wounds in the center median and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment detailed CHP.

Investigators identified a 30-year-old Thousand Oaks man as the perpetrator and on Jun. 10, 2024, the 30-year-old was located and arrested explained the CHP.

According to the CHP, the 30-year-old was taken to Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention facility where he was booked on attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon and where he remains on a $500,000 bail.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP's Ventura Communications Center at 805-477-4174.