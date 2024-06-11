Port of Hueneme makes historic announcement during World Ocean Day celebration

OXNARD, Calif.—Holly Lohuis has made it her mission to tell students the importance of protecting the ocean for future generations.



Part of that conservation conversation includes protecting endangered whales.



“Here in the Santa Barbara channel, we are a destination for the critically endangered blue whales. And there's over a dozen plus blue whales in the Santa Barbara Channel right now,” said Lohuis, who is the Co-Director of Santa Barbara Channel Whale Heritage Area.

Tuesday’s world ocean day event celebrated the boat operators who participated in the Blue Whales Blue Skies Program— a program which asks boats to slow down to save the whales.



“ By working with the shipping industry to slow them down May through December, we're reducing the potential of a fatal ship strike on blue fin and humpback whales. We're reducing air pollution and we're reducing ocean noise,” said Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Sean Hastings.

Tuesday’s event also featured a historic announcement.



The Port of Hueneme and Oxnard Harbor District vowed to make all operations at the Port Of Hueneme zero emissions within the next 6 years— a change that will not only help save marine life and preserve ecosystems, but will also improve public health.



“We want clean air for our community. We want the workers working at the docks to breathe clean air. We want them to have quiet equipment to ensure the best public safety for the workforce on the waterfront,” said Port of Hueneme CEO and Port Director Kristin Decas.



Officials anticipate this decarbonization project to be completed by 2030.

If successful, this project would make Port Hueneme the first port in America to be zero emissions.



“ Most entities they throw out an arbitrary date out there, but the port is staying steadfast in their commitment and the trades are here to stand with them not only in solidarity, but we will be boots on the ground to make sure that it happens,” said Joshua Medrano with Tri Counties Building Trades.