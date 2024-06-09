Veterans enjoy a day on the water thanks to annual Disabled Veterans Sail Day

OXNARD, Calif.-The Channel Islands Yacht Club hosted its 11th Disabled Veterans Sail Day on Sunday.

Veterans sailed out of the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard.

Many sailed on a tall ship for the first time.

The Mystic Whaler and its crew took part, for the first time, too.

Others sailed on boats belonging to yacht club members.

Joseph Hyde, who said he experiences post traumatic stress took the helm of the boat he sailed on with friends.

Hyde's friend and fellow veteran Randy Braganza captured the moment on video.

"For me, just being out on the water is very calming, the sounds the air, the wind, the smell of the sea, all of that, to me it is very healing," said Hyde.

Some veterans onboard the New Adventure with Captain Doug Dodge made it all the way to Anacapa Islands to take a look at the famous Arch Rock.

Members of the National Association of Black Military Women, including retired Air Force veteran Darlene Carnes, took part.

Carnes didn't mind the June gloom weather.

'It is just a coming together for a relaxing time, fun in the sun, well not this time, fun in the water." said Carnes.

Founder Bill Brayton isn't a veteran, but appreciates their service.

Brayton said when he mentions the event businesses including Western Bagel, The BBQ HQ in Simi Valley, Limoneria, Wounded Warrior Project, Vintage Marina Partners, CBC Federal Credit Union, Ventura Harbor Boatyard, and the Channel Islands Maritime Museum do their part.

They donate food, services and event entrance fees.

Dozens of yacht club members enjoy helping out.

After several hours of sailing the Channel Islands Yacht Club treated the veterans to a BBQ picnic in a big tent on the lawn, and had a drawing for giveaways.

"We are just so glad that they come out and we want to appreciate their service to this great country and treat them to great day and yeah it is great," said Brayton.

They will do it all again on a Sunday in June next year.

CHeif Warrant Officer Two, U.S. Army Retired Lati Suttle shared video and photos of her sail.