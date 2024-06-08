Man arrested after killing two in fatal DUI crash on Highway 101 south of Vista Del Mar early Saturday

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura CHP officers arrested a wrong-way driver on DUI charges after he crashed into and killed two Santa Barbara men at 2:26 a.m. on Saturday near Vista Del Mar Drive on Highway 101, according to CHP.

The 21-year-old man responsible drove southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway and crashed into a Nissan Versa with a 55-year-old man and a 52-year-old man within, explained CHP.

Both men in the Nisaan were pronounced dead at the scene when they crashed head-on with the 21-year-old in his Volkswagen, detailed CHP.

The 21-year-old was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury, according to CHP.

After treatment for minor injuries to his knees at the Ventura County Medical Center, the Oxnard resident was medically cleared and booked into the Ventura County Jail, detailed CHP.

The investigation is still ongoing and those with information are asked to contact the CHP Ventura branch at 805-662-2640.