Hokuloa Outrigger Canoe Club hosts Ventura Outrigger Challenge

VENTURA, Calif.-Outrigger canoe clubs celebrated World Ocean Day with an annual competition.

The Hokuloa Outrigger Canoe Club hosted the Ventura Outrigger Challenge.

It began early Saturday morning with the youngest competitors

They took part in Keiki Race and the Novice, Junior and Short Course race.

Proud family, friends and coaches cheered them on .

Lucas Wittag saiud his Hokuloa Novice crew paddled to first place.

Wittag credited teamwork.

"More water time, consistency, good vibe, that is what Ventura is all about," said Wittag.

An award ceremony took place ion the sand in the afternoon.

Winners received ocean-inspired medals.

World Ocean Day Ventura and Paso Pacifico also sponsored a festival area across from the Channel Islands National Park Visitors Center.

The Hokuloa Outrigger Canoe Club is open to new athletes.

For more information visit httpsd://www.hokuloaoutrigger.com

Tracy Lehr

