Bronson Schreiber sentenced Thursday to one year four months for aggravated possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced that Bronson Schreiber was sentenced Thursday to one year four months in state prison for two felony counts of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Schreiber was previously found guilty on those felony charges on Mar. 15, 2024 and he admitted to the special allegation that he possessed more than 600 images shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the sentencing.

In addition to his prison sentence, Schreiber is required to be a lifetime sex offender registrant explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the Ventura County Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force began to investigate child sexual abuse materials uploaded to a Google account between December of 2022 and January of 2023 based on a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

That account was determined to be Schreiber's and on Jul. 14, 2023, a search warrant was served at Schreiber's Thousand Oaks home detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Detectives were able to identify 680 videos and 570 images in Schreiber's possession that qualified as child sexual abuse material with most of the videos and images involving pre-pubescent or early pubescent children around the age of 12 explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Schreiber was found to have been sharing child sexual abuse material multiple times through a messaging app stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Schreiber would pose as a minor to solicit child sexual abuse material from minors.

Schreiber was found to have accessed child sexual abuse material from his home in Thousand Oaks as well as from the wi-fi at a sober living facility in Oxnard where he was staying after his arrest for three DUIs and a hit and run shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The court had ordered Schreiber to live at the sober living facility as part of the terms of his release on bail stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The sexual exploitation of children is horrible on its own, but using the Wi-Fi at a sober living facility to obtain CSAM recklessly placed others in danger of being investigated for this serious crime and showed the risks Mr. Schreiber was willing to take to obtain it," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Howard Wise who prosecuted the case.

Schreiber was sentenced on the following charges and special allegation: