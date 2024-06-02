Local kennel clubs compete in Summerfest

VENTURA, Calif.-Dogs from up and down the coast competed in the Summerfest dog show.

More than 730 dogs competed in the show at the Ventura County Fairgrounds..

Kennel Clubs from Lompoc, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Ventura County hosted different days of the competition that began on Thursday.

All kinds of breeds take part and audiences are welcome.

"Winning Best in Show last night has been a life long thing, so I have shown dogs since I was 7 years old and this sport is for everybody," said professional handler Valerie Nunes-Atkinson," it doesn't have to be confirmation, it could be agility, ir could be obedience, it could be flag ball, there are so many events that akc offer s now that the average person can get involved with their own dog."

Show Chair Anita O'Berg considers it a great way to spend time with her husband, dogs and show friends.

"It is kind of our whole life, we have been breeding and showing now for 28 years and we absolutely love it, I am a delegate to the American Kennel Club I am a show chair here and this year we are starting something for the first time with something new to the American Kennel Club called scent .

Scent work allows dogs to use their scent abilities to search for all kinds of items.

Many took home colorful ribbons.

Groomers were also on hand making each dog ready for the show.

Many of the dogs will be competing next week in Woofstock.

It is a dog show in Vacaville with a hippie theme.