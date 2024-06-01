Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Dive Team locates firearm in Channel Islands Harbor Tuesday

CHANNEL ISLANDS, Calif. – The Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) Search and Rescue Team (S&R) located and recovered a firearm believed to be related to an Oxnard Police Department (OPD) investigation in the Channel Islands Harbor Tuesday morning.

OPD investigators responded to a possible shooting Monday night at the 1600 block of South Victoria Avenue in Oxnard where a witness later said they saw a man dump an unknown item into the harbor after the shooting, according to the VCSO.

S&R members responded to the location to find any possible evidence from the crime Tuesday and three divers found a gun near the original crime scene where OPD collected the firearm as evidence, detailed the VCSO.

