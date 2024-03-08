Skip to Content
Ventura County

Santa Paula Police help U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrest Arvin attempted murder suspect Thursday

Santa Paula Police Department
By
today at 6:06 pm
Published 6:21 pm

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Santa Paula Police assisted a U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in arresting a 22-year-old in Santa Paula for an attempted murder in Arvin on Thursday.

On Mar. 7, around noon, the 22-year-old convicted felon was arrested near the 800 block of Railroad Ave. for an outstanding warrant and was found to be in possession of a handgun pictured above detail Santa Paula Police Department.

According to Santa Paula Police Department, the 22-year-old was booked into the Kern County Lerdo Jail and Arvin Police Department is managing the attempted murder investigation.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

