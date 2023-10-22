Skip to Content
Safeport Sailathon raises funds for caregivers

Safeport Sailathon raised more than $20,000 for Caregivers
October 22, 2023 9:21 pm
VENTURA, Calif.-An annual Sailathon in Ventura helped raise money for caregivers.

Sailors are still talking about the perfect condition they enjoyed during this month's Safeport Sailathon.

Supporters could watch it off the coast near the Ventura pier.

The sailors raised more than $20,000 Caregivers: Volunteers assisting the Elderly.

That's about five percent of the nonprofits annual operating budget.

They have other events coming up including a putt-putt tournament in Silver Strand.

For more information visit https://www.vccaregivers.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

