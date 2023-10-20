Skip to Content
Ventura County

Teen arrested for felony vandalism on St. Bonaventure High School campus Friday

KEYT/MGN
By
today at 11:29 am
Published 11:40 am

VENTURA, Calif. – Officers with the Ventura Police Department arrested a 19-year-old Friday morning for felony vandalism at St. Bonaventure High School.

Ventura Police Department details that their Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call about a male vandalizing the school around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Ventura Police Department, arriving officers discovered a 19-year-old actively tagging the school with spray paint and, when confronted, the 19-year-old attempted to flee, but was taken into custody.

The 19-year-old had tagged over 20 areas on the campus as well as parked vehicles causing thousands of dollars of damage relay Ventura Police Department.

The teenager was arrested and booked for felony vandalism and misdemeanor resisting arrest detail Ventura Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
crime and courts
felony vandalism
KEYT
misdemeanor resisting arrest
St. Bonaventure High School
ventura county
Ventura Police Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content