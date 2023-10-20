Teen arrested for felony vandalism on St. Bonaventure High School campus Friday

VENTURA, Calif. – Officers with the Ventura Police Department arrested a 19-year-old Friday morning for felony vandalism at St. Bonaventure High School.

Ventura Police Department details that their Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call about a male vandalizing the school around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Ventura Police Department, arriving officers discovered a 19-year-old actively tagging the school with spray paint and, when confronted, the 19-year-old attempted to flee, but was taken into custody.

The 19-year-old had tagged over 20 areas on the campus as well as parked vehicles causing thousands of dollars of damage relay Ventura Police Department.

The teenager was arrested and booked for felony vandalism and misdemeanor resisting arrest detail Ventura Police Department.