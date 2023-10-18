Ventura County man arrested in connection with possession of child pornography

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested a 35-year-old resident of El Rio in connection with an investigation of possession of child pornography.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement identified the man based on a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and prior information related to a sexual assault investigation.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office relay that during an investigation, it was determined that the man used the false persona of 'Daniel Trabremoh' to interact with young females on social media sites.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office detail that the man used his false persona to 'catfish', or set up a false social media profile for deceptive purposes, young females into doing explicit things over video or images that he then recorded and/or retained, creating Child Sexual Abuse Material.

On Oct. 17, 2023, was contacted by law enforcement, arrested for multiple charges related to this case, and is currently being held on $150,000 bail pending his arraignment relay Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office believes there could be additional survivors and if you or someone you know had information about this incident or 'Daniel Trabremoh', please contact Detective Rosalio Cobian at 805-384-4723.