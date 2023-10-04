Brian Andrew Hynes convicted of felony grand theft embezzlement on Wednesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced that Brian Andrew Hynes, owner of Borderline Bar and Grill, was convicted by a jury of one felony count of grand theft embezzlement after pocketing money meant for the canceled Oak Heart County Music Festival.

Hynes partnered with Westlake Rotary to put on the annual charity festival in 2020, but the festival was canceled due to COVID-19 relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Hynes then misappropriated the refunded deposit for musical acts in the amount of $43,750.

Instead of returning the money to Westlake Rotary and ticket holders, Hynes directed the funds into a general business bank account that he controlled and then eventually spent the money on his unrelated business and personal expenses detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“Facing difficult financial circumstances, Mr. Hynes decided to misappropriate venture money,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Marc Leventhal, who prosecuted the case. “Rather than mitigating his crime by taking responsibility, he instead put his former Rotary colleagues and business partner and employees through the ordeal of an emotionally draining trial. I am grateful to the jury for the patience and dedication they showed in hearing the evidence and rendering their verdict.”

According to Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Hynes is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 1, 2023, at 9 a.m. in courtroom 48 of the Ventura County Superior Court.