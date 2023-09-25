Skip to Content
Ventura County

Live music fills the streets of Ventura on the first weekend of fall

Topa Topa Brewing Headquarters hosts Shakedown Street along with live music
VENTURA, Calif.In addition to bands playing all over town for ArtWalk, breweries hosted bands, too.

Topa Topa Brewing Co. even had its own Shakedown Street named after the Grateful Dead song of the same name.

Vendors carried Dead inspired merchandise such as pillow cases and handmade jewelry that customers found unique.

Shakedown Street used to be a place know for ticket scalpers on Grateful Dead tours, but in this case the music by The Trivle Omdobble was free.

The band with the nonsensical name plays at Topa Topa off Colt St. in Ventura on the last Sunday of every month.

