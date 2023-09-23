Buddy Gibson shares his musical journey and honors local icons

OXNARD, Calif.-Buddy Gibson shared his musical journey and more on Saturday.

Gibson spoke to a full house about Motown in Ventura County in the 1950s and '60s at the Oxnard Public Library.

Gibson, now in his 80s, grew up in Tortilla Flats, an area displaced by the 101 freeway in Ventura.

Historian Moses Mora showed slides and said images of Gibson and his family can be found in an Mb Hanrahan's mural beneath the freeway on Figueroa Street near the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

One building in the slideshow was replaced by Patagonia's headquarters.

Buddy and his sister became an in demand tap dance team when they were just kids,

As a young man Gibson became a band leader with Buddy Gibson & the Vanguards and Buddy Gibson and the Original Customs.

He said they often played at the Green Mill Ballroom with big time performers.

"That is where I opened up for Fats Domino, Chuck Berry and those kind of guys," said Gibson, " They came out on the stage, Beyonce was probably sitting out in the yard!"

That and other stories had the crowd laughing and wanting to hear more.

Gibson shared the spotlight with other local music icons in attendance.

He had 2023 Icon 50+ Entertainment and Service Awards made for Jeanne Tatum (R&B Jazz Singer ), Del Franklin (Saxophone Entertainer) , Fundi Legohn (French Horn and educator), Rafe Hernandez (Master Trumpeter), Phil and Harv (Doo Wop Singers), Lindell Qualls (Father of Soul) and Johnny Trueblood (Drum Master.)

A Tortilla Flats Reunion Dinner Dance is coming up on Oct. 14, 2023 at the Moose Lodge on Telephone Road in Ventura from 3p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Tortilla Flats Legacy Committee is hosting the event (for ticket information contact Punky at 805-889-7414.)

Gibson's book Looking Beyond the Mirror is for sale at Heritage Coffee in Oxnard and online.

It is also available to borrow at the Oxnard Library.