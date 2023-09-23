Skip to Content
Ventura County

ArtWalk brings artists and art lovers together on the streets of Ventura

September 23, 2023
VENTURA , Calif.-Art lovers packed the streets of Ventura on Saturday for the first day of Art Walk.

Aerial acrobatics including Atlantic Bartholic drew a crowd performing on the corner of California and Main near City Hall.

People strolling along Main Street had a chance to look at art and meet artists.

Photographer Ira Meyer displayed his nature photographs of all sizes for sale.

This is the first ArtWalk in Ventura to be held since COVID caused cancellations.

There is also live music all over the city.

ArtWalk continues on Sunday.

For more information visit https://artwalkventura.org.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

