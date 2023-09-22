Ventura County bus driver arrested for felony hit-and-run after colliding with bicyclist Thursday

VENTURA, Calif. – A driver of a Ventura County Transportation Commission bus was arrested and booked for felony hit and run Thursday after colliding with a bicyclist and failing to render aid.

Around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, Ventura Police Department Communications Center received multiple calls about an injury collision on Telegraph Road east of Joanne Avenue and responding officers found an injured bicyclist in the roadway with major injuries to his lower body detail Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police Department, after an investigation, it was determined that the 64-year-old cyclist was riding lawfully on the right side of Telegraph Road heading westbound toward Joanne Avenue.

A westbound blue bus overtook the bicyclist, collided with his handlebars which knocked him to the roadway, and the bus' rear wheels then ran over the downed cyclists lower body causing major injuries detail Ventura Police Department.

Ventura Police Department relay that a motorist behind the bus observed the collision and stopped to render aid while the bus continued on its route without stopping to offer aid or exchange information.

Ventura Police Department explain that the bus was determined to be part of the Ventura County Transportation Commission's (VCTC) fleet based on a witness statement.

The driver was located with help from VCTC, placed under arrest, and booked into Ventura County Jail for felony hit-and-run detail Ventura Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Ventura Police Command Center at 805-650-8010.

The Ventura Police Department remind motorists that vehicles must leave a safe distance for bicyclists when overtaking them. Vehicle code section 21760 states: