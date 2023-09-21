Bakersfield man convicted of attempted murder of his son with a sledgehammer on Wednesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Anthony Nardini of Bakersfield was convicted of three felony counts including attempted murder after beating his sleeping 24-year-old son with a sledgehammer in March of this year.

A Ventura County jury found Nardini guilty of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, and assault with a deadly weapon and also found true all felony special allegations which included the use of a deadly weapon and causing great bodily injury in the commission of a felony on Wednesday detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to Ventura County District Attorney's Office, on Mar. 19, 2023, Nardini and his son were staying with family in an unincorporated part of Ventura County near Simi Valley after recently being reconnected after being estranged.

That evening, a physical argument between the father and son had to be broken up by family members and Nardini left in his truck detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Ventura County District Attorney's Office relay that Nardini then returned to the home, insisted other family members go to bed, then grabbed a sledgehammer from the property and proceeded to bludgeon his sleeping son with it.

Family members heard the sounds of the beating and found the 24-year-old with a severe head injury detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Nardini fled out the backdoor and responding Ventura County Sheriff's deputies discovered a blood-covered sledgehammer outside.

The son was placed in a medically-induced coma for several days and ultimately survived his injuries relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“While this conviction will never repair the emotional and physical scars inflicted by his father, we hope that this affirmation by the jury will bring some solace to the young man who experienced an unfathomable attack on his life,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Stu Gardner who prosecuted the case.

Nardini is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 1 of this year in courtroom 46 of Ventura County Superior Court where he is facing a life sentence with the possibility of parole. He currently remains in custody without bail.