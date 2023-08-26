Skip to Content
Ventura County

Belinda Carlisle brings the Go-Go’s beat to Libbey Bowl in Ojai

Belinda Carlisle fans fill Libbey Bowl in Ojai
By
August 26, 2023 11:56 pm
Published 11:39 pm

OJAI, Calif.-People at Libbey Bowl got the beat during a performance by Belinda Carlisle.

The Canyon Concert Series brought the Go-Go's singer to Ojai for a Thursday night show that began promptly at 7 p.m.

Carlisle talked about growing up in Thousand Oaks and having friends in Ojai.

She played plenty of Go-Go's hits such as "We Got the Beat", and "Our Lips Are Sealed" and songs from her successful solo-career including "Heaven Is A Place On Earth."

Carlisle also performed new music from her album "Kismet."

For Libbey Bowl information visit libbeybowl.org

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content