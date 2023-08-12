Betty Belts benefit helps fire survivors in Maui

VENTURA, Calif.-A local business is among the first to hold a fundraiser to help Maui fire survivors.

The owners of Betty Belts / Ocean Room Gallery in Ventura created a weekend Betty Benefit event at the store and online.

The business known for its seaglass jewelry and David Pu'u's photography invited silk screen artist Kevin Puhl to screen t-shirts, pants and other items on the patio on Saturday.

One popular screen said, "Mightier than the waves of the sea is His love for you."

They will be donating 25 percent of gross sales to help to the World Central Kitchen Meal Relief.

Donna Pu'u said she was amazed by the turn out.

"It is heartbreaking."

Pu'u said they wanted to help friends and family devastated by the fire in Maui in their own way and as a business.

"We picked World Central Kitchen, who are already there, they are already active, feeding people and first responders and just doing and giving immediate aid in the most fundamental way possible, " said Donna Pu'u.

The Betty Benefit continues on Sunday at the shop near the corner of Main and Fir Street in Ventura and online where they are having a special sale and customers can use the code " 25 for Hawaii."

For more information visit bettybelts.ecwid.com

And for those who would rather just donate directly to World Central Kitchen visit wck.org