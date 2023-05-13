Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
today at 9:13 pm
Published 8:46 pm

Barnes & Noble employee signs his own books

Barnes & Noble employee signs his own book at Ventura store

VENTURA, Calif.-A local Barnes & Noble employee signed his own books on Saturday.

Dustin Farris of Ventura just completed his latest book entitled " The Prince and the Sells-Swords."

Farris signed that book and another entitled "The Stone Bed and Mountain Gate "at the Ventura store.

Farris said he writes every chance he gets.

"Anytime I have time, so I've written during breaks at work, even family holidays and I just find it as a great escape from my average life," said Farris, "And also I want to create a work that is just fantasy , fantastic, fantasy based."

Farris who's  mother is a teacher at Hollywood Beach Elementary School in Oxnard went to Ventura College.

He said he get his inspiration from by Star Wars and other epic fantasies.

For more information visit https://stores.barnesandnoble.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

