Barnes & Noble employee signs his own books

VENTURA, Calif.-A local Barnes & Noble employee signed his own books on Saturday.

Dustin Farris of Ventura just completed his latest book entitled " The Prince and the Sells-Swords."

Farris signed that book and another entitled "The Stone Bed and Mountain Gate "at the Ventura store.

Farris said he writes every chance he gets.

"Anytime I have time, so I've written during breaks at work, even family holidays and I just find it as a great escape from my average life," said Farris, "And also I want to create a work that is just fantasy , fantastic, fantasy based."

Farris who's mother is a teacher at Hollywood Beach Elementary School in Oxnard went to Ventura College.

He said he get his inspiration from by Star Wars and other epic fantasies.

