68-year-old man arrested and charged with the 1981 murders of two women

VENTURA, Calif.– 68-year-old Tony Garcia was arrested Feb. 7 for the 1981 murders of 20-year-old Rachel Zendejas and 21-year-old Lisa Gondek following a five-year joint investigation between the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Ventura District Attorney Office Investigations Bureau, and the Oxnard Police Department.

Left: Rachel Zendejas Right: Lisa Gondek

Zendejas was found dead in a carport in Camarillo in January 1981, while Gondek's body was found in an apartment fire in Oxnard nearly a year later in December. The bodies of both women were discovered in 1981 as homicide victims and investigated until the case went cold.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Forensic Lab connected both cases to the same suspect via DNA in 2004, but had no matches in the system. In December 2019, Ventura County Sheriff's Cold Case Unit reopened the homicide cases identifying Tony Garcia as a potential person of interest. DNA evidence later confirmed Garcia as the main suspect in both crimes.

Law enforcement arrested and charged Garcia 42 years later in February 2023 for two counts of murder. The 68-year-old was booked with bail set a $2 million.

Anyone with information on Garcia can call the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Bureau at (805) 383-8704 or email the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Bureau at coldcase@ventura.org.