Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 3:03 pm

Death investigation underway for Ojai couple

MGN Online

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Detectives are investigating the deaths of an Ojai couple found dead in their home with a firearm, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a man called in on Tuesday around 4:16 p.m. to request a wellness check on his family members, Hal Friedberg and Lisa Phelps, after receiving a concerning letter from them.

Upon the caller request, Ojai Police deputies responded to the married couple's residence in the 1200-block of Cruzero Street where they found the two deceased.

Deputies also recovered a firearm from the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said deputies do not believe there are any outstanding suspects relating to the deaths.

The cause and manner of the deaths will be determined by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office; this investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with information regarding this incident is to contact Sheriff’s Major Crimes Detective Meagan Yates at 805-384-4731 or email, Meagan.Yates@ventura.org.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, the sheriff's office said you may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
death investigation
KEYT
ojai
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content