Death investigation underway for Ojai couple

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Detectives are investigating the deaths of an Ojai couple found dead in their home with a firearm, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a man called in on Tuesday around 4:16 p.m. to request a wellness check on his family members, Hal Friedberg and Lisa Phelps, after receiving a concerning letter from them.

Upon the caller request, Ojai Police deputies responded to the married couple's residence in the 1200-block of Cruzero Street where they found the two deceased.

Deputies also recovered a firearm from the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said deputies do not believe there are any outstanding suspects relating to the deaths.

The cause and manner of the deaths will be determined by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office; this investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with information regarding this incident is to contact Sheriff’s Major Crimes Detective Meagan Yates at 805-384-4731 or email, Meagan.Yates@ventura.org.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, the sheriff's office said you may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).