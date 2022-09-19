Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 10:43 am

Teen arrested for shooting of a 14 year old boy in Oxnard

KEYT

OXNARD, Calif.– A 15-year-old Oxnard teen was arrested for the murder of a 14-year-old who was shot Sept. 12 in the 1300 block of South C Street in Oxnard.

Oxnard police officers found 14-year-old Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Sept. 12, when Jimenez was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

The Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit alongside multiple government agencies investigating the shooting discovered the now arrested suspect and a possible motive.

Law enforcement believes the shooting was gang-related.

A sighting of the suspect in the 800 block of Elm Court on Sunday led to the arrest of the teen who is now being held at Ventura County Juvenile Hall on murder charges.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Kaya Boysan at (805) 385-7645.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
KEYT
oxnard
Oxnard Police Department
Santa Barbara
shooting
shooting investigation

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content