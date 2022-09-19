Teen arrested for shooting of a 14 year old boy in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.– A 15-year-old Oxnard teen was arrested for the murder of a 14-year-old who was shot Sept. 12 in the 1300 block of South C Street in Oxnard.

Oxnard police officers found 14-year-old Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Sept. 12, when Jimenez was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

The Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit alongside multiple government agencies investigating the shooting discovered the now arrested suspect and a possible motive.

Law enforcement believes the shooting was gang-related.

A sighting of the suspect in the 800 block of Elm Court on Sunday led to the arrest of the teen who is now being held at Ventura County Juvenile Hall on murder charges.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Kaya Boysan at (805) 385-7645.