Teenager shot dead in Oxnard on Monday evening

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police investigators are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot dead in Oxnard on Monday evening, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting victim on the 1300 block of South C Street in Oxnard at about 7:45 p.m. on Monday night, according to Sgt. Edgar Fernandez.

Officers located the 14-year-old victim, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical personnel began life-saving measures at the scene before transporting the teen to the Ventura County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries and was pronounced dead, Fernandez said.

The Oxnard Police Department Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation, and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact detective Kaya Boysan by calling 805-385-7645. People can also submit an anonymous tip by clicking here, or upload any photo or video evidence by clicking here.

The city is offering a reward of $25,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for committing the crime.