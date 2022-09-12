Ventura County Superior Court lifts COVID-19 mask requirements

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Superior Court announced that it will lift its COVID-19 mask requirements beginning on Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday, no masks will be required in courthouses, courtrooms, or court facilities.

Consistent with state and local guidance, the Ventura County Superior Court still encourages people to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status, as masks have proven to be a vital tool in reducing the spread of the coronavirus.