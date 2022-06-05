Police arrest Camarillo man for murdering his mother after finding her remains in a dumpster

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Police arrested a 25-year-old Camarillo man for murdering his mother after finding her remains in a dumpster on Friday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe that the Camarillo man killed his mother and dismembered her body before dumping her remains in an apartment complex dumpster, adjacent to the apartment where the two lived.

Investigators said they conducted a search warrant later and detained the Camarillo man in his apartment, then took him to Headquarters Patrol Station in Ventura.

Police said they booked the 25-year-old into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility with a bail of $3,000,000.

The Camarillo man's arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in the Ventura County Superior Court.