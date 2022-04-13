Ventura Police arrest Monday shooting suspect

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Police Department has arrested a 26-year-old man who is suspected of shooting three people – including two who were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries – outside of a local Ventura business on Monday afternoon.

The man is accused of shooting three people in the parking lot of a business on the 2700 block of Sherwin Avenue in Ventura on Monday afternoon following an altercation inside of the store, according to the police department.

The police department processed the crime scene for evidence during the investigation, and served multiple search warrants that led to the development of the suspect, according to Commander Rick Murray.

The suspect was found in Thousand Oaks and was taken into custody without incident, he added.

The man was already out on bail for possession of an unlawful weapon while out on bail, and also out on bail for assault with a deadly weapon with a firearm, according to Murray.

He was re-booked into the Ventura County Jail on three counts of murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.