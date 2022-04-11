Shooting outside of Ventura business leaves three wounded

VENTURA, Calif. – Three victims were struck by bullets fired by a suspect who shot off a gun following an altercation between two parties started inside a local Ventura business on Monday, according to the Ventura City Police Department.

Police officers received reports of a shooting at the 2700 block of Sherwin Avenue in Ventura around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, according to Commander Rick Murray.

Investigation found that there had been an altercation inside of a business that ended up with all of the parties outside.

Officers arrived within minutes and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds – two women and one man, according to Murray.

The man and one of the females was struck in the torso, and the other woman was hit in the arm, Murray said. Two of the victims were treated by Ventura City Fire crews and transported to the Ventura County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, he added.

The third victim was transported to the Los Robles Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled in an unknown vehicle and has not been located, Murray said. Detectives were still at the location as of 5:45 p.m. on Monday processing the scene for physical evidence and gathering witness statements.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is requested to call Detective Sgt. Bill Dolan at 805-339-4444 or the watch commander at 805-339-4416.