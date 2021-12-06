Power boaters rescued off coast

VENTURA, Calif.-A dramatic rescue took place off the coast of Ventura on Saturday.

TowBoatUS Ventura rescued boaters on board a 42-foot power boat.

The boat's engine compartment was taking on water.

They saved the boaters but couldn't tow the boat back to shore.

Captain Carson Shevitz said, "We immediately got underway to make the approximately 7-mile journey offshore. Upon arrival the vessel was listing over and obviously taking on a good amount of water. Immediately we removed the victims off the vessel and shortly after a couple minutes after the vessel sank in that position offshore."

TowBoatUS arrived first followed by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Towboat is like a AAA a for boat owners and has been awarded for its life saving efforts.

