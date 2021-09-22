Oxnard man facing animal cruelty, illegal drug charges

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- An Oxnard man was arrested for animal cruelty and narcotics sales on Wednesday early morning.

Oxnard Police Drug Department Drug Enforcement Unit began an investigation into narcotics activity on the 2200 block of Mono Street.

In their investigation, they identified a 39-year-old Oxnard man involved in fentanyl sales to Oxnard residents.

Detectives were able to develop enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for his home.

On Wednesday at around 5 a.m., Oxnard police served a search warrant at the home.

The Oxnard man was detained and detectives began a search.

They found three different types of processed fentanyl, U.S. cash and further evidence of narcotics sales.

Oxnard SWAT team and Ventura County Sheriff's Office also assisted with this search.

Detectives also found two severely neglected dogs in the backyard of the home. They say the dogs were covered with fleas and rashes and had no food, water or shelter.

The Ventura County Animal Services responded to the residence and rescued the two dogs. They were immediately taken into treatment at the shelter.

The Oxnard man was arrested for possession for sales of fentanyl and cruelty to animals, both felonies.

He was booked into Ventura County jail with a bail request of $1 million.

He is currently out on bail.