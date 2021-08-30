Bird tests positive for West Nile Virus in Ventura County

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura County reports that a bird was tested positive for the West Nile Virus on Monday.

On August 26, the Ventura County Environmental Health Division received confirmation from the California Department of Public Health that a bird tested positive for the West Nile Virus in the Simi Valley area.

The bird was found in the third week of August.

This is the first bird to have tested positive with the virus in Ventura County.

The County says the West Nile Virus is now established in the area and they expect more positive cases to be found.

The Ventura County Environmental Health Division monitors and controls mosquito breeding in the area. They say they have inspected and treated all mosquito breeding in the area where the bird was found.

They advise Ventura County residents to minimize their exposure to the West Nile Virus by eliminating standing water from their property, wearing insect repellent, making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens without holes, wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts, and limiting outdoor activity at around dawn or dusk.

Ventura County urges residents to report any potential mosquito breeding areas by calling 805-658-4310.

The environmental health division also provides mosquito-eating fish to use in a non-maintained swimming pool, ornamental ponds and/or similar water. To request this kind of fish, call 805-662-6583.

To report any wild birds that have recently died, residents can call the California Department of Public Health at 877-968-2473.

For more information about mosquito control and Ventura County surveillance efforts, click here.