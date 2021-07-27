Young sailors learn the ropes as yacht club prepares for McNish Classic Yacht Race

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. – Sailing camp kids are enjoying smooth sailing in the Channel Islands Harbor.

They are learning the ropes that will serve them well in future competitions.

The Pacific Corinthian Youth Foundation puts on the camps that offers scholarships every summer.

The Yacht club that houses the Sabots, Lasers and other boats is preparing for one of its biggest races of the year.

The 42nd McNish Classic Yacht Race begins Saturday at noon.

It's an annual event that was canceled due to the pandemic last summer.

Classic sailboats from up and down the coast will compete and the winning skipper will win his or her weight in champagne.

The race is named after Dick McNish, who races the all wooden Cheerio II.

The yacht was once owned by movie star Errol Flynn.

Sailing fans can watch the race off the coast of the Channel Islands Harbor by Hollywood Beach.

Check back on Saturday for results of this prestigious race.