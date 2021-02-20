Ventura County teachers, first responders eligible for COVID vaccine in March

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County announced it will begin the state's next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations starting March 1.

Phase 1B will make teachers, child care providers, first responders and food and agricultural workers eligible for the vaccine.

This comes as vaccine supply continues to be limited due to harsh weather conditions impacting shipments.

The county warns residents that it will take time for all eligible community members to obtain an appointment during the next phase.

“That is about 100,000 people in that group, so if you can imagine, that is a lot of people with still limited supply. So its going to take time,” said Ventura County Executive Officer Mike Powers.

However, Governor Newsom announced on Friday that 10% of California's weekly allotment of COVID-19 vaccines will be set aside for educators beginning in March. This means the state is expected to reserve a total of 75,000 doses of the vaccine for school employees during the month.

Some Ventura County farmworkers have already had a head start after an initiative to get them vaccinated for the virus began in Oxnard on Friday.

During the event, 113 workers with Good Farms were vaccinated.

More information can be found at www.venturacountyrecovers.org.